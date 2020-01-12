Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Waterproof Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:22 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Blake Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Waterproof Drive.
A theft was reported at 6:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road.
Copperas Cove
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 8:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Miles Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 10:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 10:32 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:47 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:38 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.