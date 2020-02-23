Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- A forgery was reported at midnight Saturday in the 900 block of North 10th Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:17 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North College Street and West Church Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:28 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Glenoak Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Florence Road.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Florence Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Wickfield Way.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Thoroughbred Drive.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
- A theft of a person was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of McDaniel Circle.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Westeria Lane.
- Public lewdness was reported at 1:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Twilight Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North 4th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Teinert Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:52 p.m. in the 3000 block of Homer Circle.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 12:27 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault was reported at 1:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- An assault was reported at 1:39 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
- An assault by threat was reported at 3:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:17 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Alexander Lane.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
