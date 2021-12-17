Area police reports as indicated:
killeen
KIlleen Police Department did not provide reports on Friday.
harker heights
Theft was reported at 11:42 a.m. on Thursday in the 2000 Block of Heights Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:26 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 Block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assailant was arrested on charge of driving with an invalid license and having warrants at 12:45 a.m. on Friday in the 2000 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assailant was arrested on charge of assault by contact at 2:17 a.m. on Friday in the 200 Block of Jamie Road.
copperas cove
Assailant was arrested on charge of illegal dumping at 9:57 a.m. in Thursday on the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Indecent assault was reported at 10:28 a.m. on Thursday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Runaway was returned to school at 10:47 a.m. on Thursday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:13 p.m. in Thursday on the 2700 Block of Live Oak Drive.
Accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday in the 800 Block of East Avenue D.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:17 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 Block of Golf Course Road.
Terroristic threat was reported at 5:26 p.m. on Thursday in the 1200 Block of Courtney Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:04 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 Block of Mesquite Circle.
Terroristic threat was reported at 7:14 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 Block of Sunny Avenue.
Accident was reported at 7: 15 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 Block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Attempted suicide and welfare concern was reported at 6:53 p.m. in Thursday on the 800 Block of Massengale Circle.
Assault by contact and family violence was reported at 9:42 p.m. in Thursday on the 800 Block of North 1st Street.
Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:49 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 Block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:10 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 Block of West Business Highway 190.
lampasas
Three assailants were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance; unlawful carry of a weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Noise disturbance was reported at 12:55 a.m. on Thursday on the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of three warrants of burglary, assault causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief at 8 a.m, on Thursday in the 300 Block of East 4th Street.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 3:29 a.m. on Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Sunset Drive.
Reckless Driver reported at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday in the 8000 block of North US Highway 183.
Assailant was arrested on charge of possession of marijuana at 8:28 p.m. on Thursday in the 1600 Block South Key Avenue.
List compiled by Taylor Cooper
