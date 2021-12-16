Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 6700 Block of East Rancier Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driver driving with a suspended license was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 Block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 Block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of tobacco, and a welfare check was reported at 3:13 a.m, Wednesday in the 3400 Block of Rhodeway Drive.
Accident was reported at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 Block of North 9th Street.
Theft was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 Block of Wigeon Way.
Theft was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 Block West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 Block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Five Hills Road and Post Office Road.
Assault with bodily injury and family violence was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 Block of Pleasant Lane.
Fraudulent use and possession of information was reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 Block of Tyler Drive.
Accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 Block of Turner Street.
Accident was reported at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury and family violence was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 Block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Mail theft was reported at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 Block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Block of Phil Avenue.
Assailant was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Block of West Avenue B.
Assailant was arrested on a charge of failure to display driver’s license, speeding in a school zone, having two arrest warrants, failing to maintain financial responsibility, theft of property under 100, and possession of marijuana at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Block of West Avenue B.
LAMPASAS
Noise disturbance reported at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Burglary of habitation reported at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Assault reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old Convent Road.
Suspicious activity reported at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Assault reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Credit Card Abuse at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday reported on Lively Lane.
Harassment reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Loud Music reported at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious Person at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday reported in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Suspicious Person reported at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
