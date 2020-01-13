Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Raven Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
A forgery was reported at 10:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault by contact was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Mason Drive.
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Morning Glen Lane.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An injury to a child was reported at 10:07 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:32 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Jake Drive.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 5:33 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 12:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available by press time.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
