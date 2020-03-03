Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Fourth Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Zephyr Road.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Patriotic Street.
Expired license plates was reported at 9:16 a.m. near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South Second Street.
A city warrant for KPD was served at 10:52 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Root Avenue and West Sprott Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Tallwood Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of West Elms Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 12:05 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Robinett Road and Woodrow Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Root Avenue and West Avenue B.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 12th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:04 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Dunn Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:31 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Fourth Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Mattie Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Avenue.
Burglary of a coin-operated machine was reported at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:39 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
An accident and open investigation were reported at 7:39 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Information only was reported at 9:24 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Theft, fraudulent removal of writing, was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Robbery and assault by contact were reported at 12:23 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Sexual assault was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Curry Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Hill Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Miranda Avenue.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
Deceptive business was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Warriors Path.
A runaway juvenile was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Bluebonnet Circle.
Theft was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:56 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
An arrest was made at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:24 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:51 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported before 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 4:37 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday on Cameron Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:57 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Compiled by Thaddeus Imerman
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.