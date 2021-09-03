Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas
Killeen
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:21 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:05 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Charolais Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Cora Avenue and Hooper street.
- Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:46 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of North College Street and West Dean Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:36 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Old Farm to Market and the 400 block of West Elms Road.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of 2nd Street and Fowler.
- Unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon was reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the intersection South 2nd Street and West Pearl Avenue.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Creekwood Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8:56 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Conder Street and Sutton Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault of a peace officer was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Sexual assault was reported at 10:22 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on a charge of criminal trespassing.
- A fleet accident was reported at 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Golf Course Road.
- Disorderly conduct, abusive language was reported at 9:29 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Driving with an invalid license was reported at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 1:31 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 11:42 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.
- Fraud was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
