Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ambrose Drive and Robinett Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Colonial Lane.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Mattie Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Tuesday in the 900 block of East Jasper Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Shoplifting was reported at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Jasper Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Shoplifting was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Theft from a person was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rosewood Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rocky Lane and West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact was reported at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
- An accident was reported at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North 17th Street and West Avenue B.
- Fleet accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Main Street.
- Theft was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South 15th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Lucas Street.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for suspicion of five counts of possession of child pornography at 12:08 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North First Street and Courtney Lane.
- Theft was reported at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Two counts of forgery of a government document was reported at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- A police report was not received from Harker Heights Police Department.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Theft was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of PR 4060.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday on Lively Lane.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.