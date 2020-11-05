Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Bryce Avenue.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Theft from a person was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Zephyr Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street
- Laundering of monetary instruments was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Trimmier Road and East Elms Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road.
- Forgery was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Commerce Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Norris Avenue and Blair Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Chisholm Trail and East Elms Road.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
- Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street on suspicion of an affidavit surety to surrender principal violation of a protective order.
- An accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Highway Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
- General information was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
- Information only was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Waco Trace.
- Assist other agency was reported at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Mockingbird Lane.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Information only was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Silver Creek Drive.
Lampasas
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Farm-to-Market 580.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West North Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
