Killeen
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 1:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of South First Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the 1000 block of West First Street.
- Theft was reported at 1:43 p.m. in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Theft was reported at 3:20 p.m. in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Second Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 6:09 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East Second Street.
- Fraud was reported at 10:55 p.m. in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
