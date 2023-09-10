KILLEEN:
- Burglary of building and forced entry was reported at the 600 block of Central Texas Expressway at midnight Saturday.
- Assault was reported at the 4100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 12:57 a.m. Saturday.
- Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at Loma Vista Parkway and South Fort Hood Street at 1:12 a.m. Saturday.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at the 6700 block of South Fort Hood Street 2:43 a.m. Saturday.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at East Rancier Avenue and north 10th Street at 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Hall Avenue and North 20th street at 6:52 a.m. Saturday.
- Criminal Mischief was reported at the 1700 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 7 a.m. Saturday.
- Shoplifting was reported at the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway at 9:24 a.m. Saturday.
- Evading Arrest was reported at the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive at 9:30 a.m. Saturday
- Theft was reported at the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street at 11:47 a.m. Saturday
- Aggravated Assault was reported at the 200 block of East Voelter Avenue at 2 p.m. Saturday
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at the 1700 block of Fairview Drive at 3 p.m. Saturday
- Assault was reported at the 2000 block of Cedarview Drive at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street at 8:43 p.m. Saturday
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at Goode Circle and Goode Drive at 10:29 p.m. Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.