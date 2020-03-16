Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Cricklewood.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:55 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Telluride Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:26 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
- A burglary of coin operated machine was reported at 11:58 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:44 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Holly Oak Lane.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 11:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 6th Street.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:16 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Arapaho Drive.
- A fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Clore Road.
- A theft was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- A murder was reported at 3:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Public intoxication was reported at 6:11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
Lampasas
- A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:23 a.m. Sunday on Snell Drive.
- A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:35 a.m. Sunday on Ramsey Lane.
- A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:59 a.m. Sunday on Snell Drive.
- A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:19 a.m. Sunday on Snell Drive.
- A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:05 a.m. Sunday on Alexander Lane.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 4th Street.
- A theft was reported at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
