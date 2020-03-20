Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Deadly conduct by discharging a firearm was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2300 block of Imperial Drive.
A theft was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Memorial Boulevard.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
A vehicle recovered from another jurisdiction was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of North Gray Street and Hoover Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:06 a.m. Thursday in the 110 block of East Bob White Lane.
A forgery report was filed at 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A robbery was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was done at 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Avenue D and South Main Street.
A welfare check was done at 12:32 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An assault by contact was reported at 5:49 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
A burglary of a building was reported at 7:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B. Forgery was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft of under $100 was reported at 11:17 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
A welfare check was made at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Scott Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:19 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:39 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported 5:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
