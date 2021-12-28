Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 800 Block of Sutton Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:29 p.m. Monday in the 5100 Block of 8th Street,
Harker Heights
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:29 p.m. Saturday in the 400 Block of Winter Sun Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:33 p.m. Sunday in the 300 Block of Miller’s Crossing.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 Block of Venra Lee Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday in the 900 Block of Cedar Oaks Lane.
Aggrevated robbery was reported at 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 100 Block of East Bee Line Lane.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact and welfare concern was reported at 12:06 a.m. Monday in the 1000 Block of Jackie Jo Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 2:19 a.m. Monday in the 1200 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 5:17 a.m. Monday in the 900 Block of South 17th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:21 a.m. Monday in the 100 Block of Murphy Circle.
Theft of property totalling $150,000 to $300,000 was reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 South 25th Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 300 Block of Lutheran Church Road.
Theft of property totalling $2,500 to $30,000 was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 3100 Block of Wigeon Way.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 300 Block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 12:07 p.m. Monday in the 1200 Block of West Avenue B.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 Block of Dryden Avenue.
Assailant was arrested on charge of failure to identify at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the 2700 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday in the 1500 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft service was reported at 3:27 p.m. Monday in the 900 Block North 7th Street.
Copperas Cove Police Department assisted Killeen Police Department at 3:51 p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of South 5th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:08 p.m. Monday in the 2700 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant was arrested on charge of criminal trespass and theft at 6:33 p.m. Monday in the 2700 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 Block of Jason Drive.
Possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle was reported at 10:04 p.m. Monday in the 2600 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant was arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 10:18 p.m. Monday in the 2600 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Reckless driver reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Assailant was arrested on warrant of burglary of habitation at 11:24 a.m. Monday in the 200 Block of West Avenue B.
Disturbance reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of College Street.
Suspicious person reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday on South US Highway 183.
Suspicious person reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
List compiled by Taylor Cooper.
