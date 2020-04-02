KILLEEN
An assault by contact was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Trimmer Road.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Trimmer Road.
Deadly contact by discharging a firearm towards a habitat, building or person was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old FM 440.
An assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of 10th Street.
Theft from a person was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 of West Dunn Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal Mischief was reported at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of End-O-trail.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday for violation of a protective order in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
A warrant arrest was made at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Allen Street.
Fraudulent possession of identifying information was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Fraudulent possession of identifying information was reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Creek Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block Hackberry Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 Traci Drive.
A welfare call was reported at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block Golf Course Road.
Attempted suicide was reported at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday in 300 block of Sunset Lane.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of S. Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of business reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on North U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Monique Brand
