Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
No reports were available from the Killeen Police Department on Wednesday.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare call was made at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assist with another agency was made at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 South First Street.
An accident was reported at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Avenue D and East Business Highway 190.
A theft over $100 but less than $750 was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare check was made at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
A warrant arrest was made at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Independence Drive
An arrest was made at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest was made for public intoxication at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A credit/debit card abuse was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
A driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A harassment was reported at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A missing person was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
An assault by threat was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious activity was reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.