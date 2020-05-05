Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A murder was reported at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 5:28 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Willow Springs Road.
An assault by threat was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in 1700 block North Collage Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday in Killeen.
Driving while intoxicated subsequently was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday on South Fort Hood Street.
A discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Jackson Street.
A theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Ferndale Drive.
Deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at a habitat, building or person was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Violation of Emergency Management Plan was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mountain Lion Circle.
A theft of more than $100 but under $750 was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 6:03 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Mountain Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South First Street.
A robbery was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Hawk Trail.
A fraudulent possession of identifying information was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Rock Island Road.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:33 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
A discharged gun was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
An animal bite/domestic pet at-large was reported at 7:37 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Ashley Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
A discharge of a gun in city limits was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.