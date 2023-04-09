Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A homicide was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:55 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East F Avenue and South 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:42 a.m. Saturday in the intersection at Brewster Avenue and North 16th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:50 a.m. in the intersection at Brewster Avenue and North 16th Street.
Tampering with a governmental record was reported at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Florence Road.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East B Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Draco Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of 14th Street and Harbour Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Peaks Drive.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 8:23 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 12:56 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Hillcrest Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:32 a.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of North Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:48 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
An arrest for resisting arrest and criminal trespass of a vehicle was reported at 2:04 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday on Hollywood Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Park Street.
An accident was reported at 5:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
A theft was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of McClean Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
