Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unreasonable noise was reported at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
A theft was reported at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West Curry Drive.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Redondo Drive.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Redondo Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of West Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Barcelona Drive and Cantabrian Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Justin Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Interstate 14 and South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for continuous violence against the family was reported at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Drive.
A theft was reported at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Logsdon Street
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
An assault, family violence was reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
Theft of service was reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An open investigation was reported at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Georgetown Road and Veterans Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A warrant arrest for speeding, expired license plate, failure to appear was reported at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for driving with invalid license, failure to appear was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Tumbo Road.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Brown Street.
A runaway was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.