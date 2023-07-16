Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of firearms was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
A duty to give information and render aid was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at midnight Saturday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:31 a.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:41 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of marijuana, 2-4 ounces was reported at 4:49 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:36 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 16th Street.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
An assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Vernice Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:41 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:42 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Daybreak Drive.
A duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Powell Street and Sutton Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Cinnabar Way.
An assault was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Gemini Lane.
Illegal discharge of firearms was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Starfish Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent was reported at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:31 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Catalina Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
Evading arrest was reported at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
