Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:12 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Mattie Court.
A criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday in the area of East G Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:18 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Florence Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Scottsdale Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Regency Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 50th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North 16th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Ogletree Pass.
An arrest for warrants for graffiti was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Ogletree Pass.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday in the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Farm to Market Road 2657.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:43 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, criminal mischief was reported at 9:42 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assisted arrest, administrative release violator, was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Halter Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
A theft was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:08 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Big Divide Road.
Burglary of a coin operated machine was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear on possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Forgery of a government document/money/securities was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
Graffiti was reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 5:23 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft of property, possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 6:16 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
An aggravated sexual assault was reported at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
A runaway was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
A runaway was reported at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Willis Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Porter Street.
An assault was reported at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:52 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:07 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Chestnut.
A theft was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
