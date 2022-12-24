Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Water Oak Drive.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Water Oak Drive.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 1;15 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Raven Drive.
A misdemeanor theft was reported at a convenience store in the 3900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:16 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10;00 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A minor accident was reported at 10:38 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harker Heights and Copperas Cove police departments do not provide police blotter information on Saturdays.
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.