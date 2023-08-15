Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 6500 block of Clear Brook Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 4600 block of Golden Gate Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 3100 block of Hydrangea Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Ruiz Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:43 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Elms Road.
An assault was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:04 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Breeder Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1, less than 1 gram, was reported at 5:54 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5:54 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Chisholm Trail.
Robbery of a business was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Hitchrock Drive.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the area of Dimple Street and West K Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 8:33 p.m. Monday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:44 p.m. Monday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces, was reported at 12:26 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 80 block of Karen Sue Circle.
A welfare check was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Kate Street.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist arrest, probation violation, was reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 40 block of Locust Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:02 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, was reported at 7:52 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 14 at mile marker 287.
An agency assist arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for theft, between $100 and $750, was reported at 5:02 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 5:41 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Catawba Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:56 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, subsequent was reported at 8:08 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:42 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Avenue J and Campbell Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:42 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7:16 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
