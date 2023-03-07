Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Monday in the 3600 block of Plains Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Baldwin Loop.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:27 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East D Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North 10th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:33 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Malibu Lane.
A terroristic threat was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 54th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:27 p.m. Monday in the area of North College Street and West C Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7:43 p.m. Monday in the area of Lakecrest Drive and Watercrest Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Failure to identify, false report to police officer, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arson, evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:09 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Agency assist arrest for theft of a firearm, aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 3:23 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for sexual assault was reported at 4:28 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:28 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Sublett Avenue.
Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana was reported at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Diverting a controlled substance for personal use was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An assault was reported at 3:39 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday in the 50 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:58 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
A theft was reported at 6:52 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Windmill Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:12 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Logsdon Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Taking water unlawfully was reported at 1:47 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Aztec Trace.
Found property was reported at 6:54 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest for displaying fictitious license plates, driving with invalid license was reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Emergency order of detention was reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 11:17 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 17000 block of North Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Teton Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.