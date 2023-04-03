Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Three reports of vehicle burglaries reported at midnight Sunday in the 5300 block of Donegal Bay Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3100 block of Lavender Lane.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge firearm toward habitat/building/person was reported at midnight Sunday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at midnight Sunday in the area of Alexander Street and Cardinal Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:01 a.m. Sunday in the area of Florence Road and Marigold Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
An assault was reported at 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Driver running a stop sign was reported at 10:17 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Green Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:12 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Vanguard Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Jack Barnes Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Eighth Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
An agency assist for unauthorized use of a vehicle, minor in possession of tobacco, safekeeping was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for failure to identify, giving false information was reported at 4:29 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 5:58 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
An accident, duty on striking a fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 9:57 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:01 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Urbantke Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:32 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South 23rd Street.
A general information report was taken at 1:18 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
Evading arrest/detention, failure to identify, refuse to give information was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Seventh Street.
A theft was reported at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hill Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:52 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
An accident was reported at 3:51 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and North Third Street.
An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 7:28 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
A welfare check was reported at 10:17 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 10:41 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 11:09 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street.
An warrant arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:08 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An animal bite was reported at 11:44 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11:57 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Dewald Street.
An accident was reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Constitution Drive and Old Copperas Cove Road.
Public urination was reported at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open container was reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North First Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 4:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
An agency assist was reported at 6:06 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 6:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of January Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, emergency medical detention was reported at 9:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Wind Ridge Drive.
An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 9:48 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Rustler Circle.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
An arrest for terroristic threat of family household was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Turnbo Road.
Found property was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:34 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An emergency order of detention was completed at 2:17 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for family violence, assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:27 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Forest Circle.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, speeding, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 21:43 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest outstanding warrants for running a stop sign, failure to appear, no drivers license, unregistered vehicle, speeding was reported at 12:44 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:27 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 5:34 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:03 a.m. Sunday on South Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 4:42 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Skipcha Trail.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
