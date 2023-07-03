Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of John porter Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Jasper Drive and South Second Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Loyal Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Carrolton Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Twilight Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:28 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:34 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Weldon Way.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the area of Dimple Street and Safady Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Golden Eagle Court.
Harassment by threat was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Alan Kent Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:28 a.m. Sunday in the area of Poage Avenue and Toliver Street.
Harassment by obscene communication was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Carlisle Street and Estelle Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Colonial Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:34 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 11:31 p.m. Sunday in the area of North 10th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An emergency medical detention was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault of a family member, family violence, theft was reported at 1:58 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:37 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 7:01 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A wrong, fictitious, obscured license plate was reported at 8:47 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 8:59 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 9:16 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Carroll rive.
An accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
A theft, fraudulent, destruction, removal or concealment of writing was reported at 3:53 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An emergency medical detention, safekeeping was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
An arrest on warrants for no seat belt/improperly worn seat belt on a passenger was reported at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Hogan Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hogan Drive.
An arrest on warrants for running a red light, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 8:27 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 11:48 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Online impersonation was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Debit card abuse was reported at 4:33 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6:43 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery of a financial instrument, theft was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for another agency for failure to appear, possession of marijuana was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An arrest on warrants for driving with invalid license was reported at 6:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest for injury to a child, failure to identify, refusal to give information, evading arrest or detention was reported at 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident, duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
A runaway was reported at 3:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
A general information report was taken at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft, theft of property, agency assisted arrest, no drivers license was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft with previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Joe Morse Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery was reported at 7:49 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Knights Way.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:09 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Knights Way.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 2:58 a.m. Saturday in the
600 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
A theft of service was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:30 p.m, Saturday in the 100 block of Riata Circle.
A theft was reported at 5:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Torino Street.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:29 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest on city warrants for speeding and failure to appear was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:46 a.m. Sunday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:39 a.m. Sunday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Harassment was reported at 7:25 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of College Street.
A theft was reported at 12:14 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding was reported at 1:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:03 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Loud music was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday on Samac Lane.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Live Oak Street.
Fireworks were reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Fireworks were reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(1) comment
Central Texas Felons and Ex-Cons are ramping it up.
...
I'm not taking chances.
...
Today marks my 103rd consecutive day, safely ensconced inside the safety of my shack.
...
Stayin' hidden in my shack, with appropriate security measures, I'm as snug as hibernating bear in a cave.
...
[smile][beam][wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.