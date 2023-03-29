Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lorraine Circle.
An assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Sunny Lane.
Failure to stop and render aid in the case of serious bodily injury or death was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Blair Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the area of Progress Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 54th Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Fourth Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 9:17 p.m. in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Arkansas Avenue and South W. S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for continuous violence against the family, endangering a child, imminent danger was reported at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Benjamin Circle.
A welfare check was reported at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Benjamin Circle.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 10:23 a.m.. Tuesday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Folsum Court.
A welfare check was reported at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Mike Drive.
An open container was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assisted arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 5:04 a.m. in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Tundra Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for forgery of a financial instrument, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
An arrest on warrant for probation violation-engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
