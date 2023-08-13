Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
A burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 1:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Baldwin Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5:56 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard
An assault was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Currie Avenue.
A driving while intoxicated was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:59 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Florence Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at noon Saturday in the 3800 block of Bolivar Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:16 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1, under 1 gram, was reported at 12:34 p.m. Saturday in the area of Raymond Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Interstate Highway 14 and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8:39 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Monte Carlo Lane.
Duty on striking a highway fixture/landscape was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Hilliard Avenue.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Voelter Avenue and South Second Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:53 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A disturbance was reported at 3:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on warrants from Coryell County for possession of a controlled substance, group 1, less than 4 grams in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on warrant from Coryell County for theft by check was reported at 3:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Avenue J.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 5:57 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious act was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday on Cameron Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.