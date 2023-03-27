Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported was at 2:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 3:44 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 14 westbound at mile marker 292.
A theft was reported at 6:39 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Florence Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Covey Lane.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:49 a.m. Sunday in the area of North 16th Street and Parmer Avenue.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Granex Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday in the area of 22nd Street and Harris Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:43 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
A theft was reported at 12:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Stetson Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Gus Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Castellon Court.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of Elms Road and Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Conner Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday in the area of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Indecent exposure was reported at 10:44 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, agency assist on motion to revoke on burglary of habitation was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 3:51 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Freedom Lane and Pecan Cove Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for stalking was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An open container was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Duty on striking a fixture/landscape was reported at 4:39 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Avenue E. and South First Street.
Found property was reported at 6:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Griffin Drive.
An arrest on warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:05 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest for warrant for accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 11:37 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:04 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Disorderly conduct, displaying a firearm was reported at 2:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
An accident was reported at 4:28 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6:54 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
A theft was reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, public intoxication was reported at 8:28 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Traci Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 10:06 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
An arrest for a warrant for animal-domestic pet at large, continuous violence against the family, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest for engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 3:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
Interference with child custody was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for theft, evading arrest, resisting search or transport was reported at 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Arlo Road.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sienna Court.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:09 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Bee Line Lane.
Two arrests for possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces was reported at 6:06 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Roy Reynolds.
An arrest on warrants for public intoxication, failure to appear, theft was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A runaway was reported at 10:02 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear was reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear/public nuisance/theft was reported at 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Cherokee Drive.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dorothy Lane.
An arrest for violation of bond/protective order was reported at 4:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dakota Trace.
Invasive visual recording was reported at noon Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Indian Trail.
Theft of property was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Burglary of vehicles was reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Mary Jo Drive.
An arrest for evading arrest/detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Rosewood Drive.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Rosewood Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West E Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:54 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:12 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A parking complaint was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue D.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 6:49 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
