Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:36 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Clore Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Greenlee Drive.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Addie Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North College Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Arkansas Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon in the 3400 block of Gus Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
An assault of a pregnant person was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Waterbank Lane.
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Montague County Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Montague County Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Stonetree Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Amethyst Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Basalt Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for failure to identify/providing false information was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Juniper Circle.
A welfare check, accidental discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault on a peace officer, welfare check, emergency medical detention was reported at 11:56 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Risen Star Lane.
An assault on a family member was reported at 12:59 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
An accident was reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7:57 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:39 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:11 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Third Street.
A welfare check was reported at 1:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
An arrest for continuous violence against family members, terroristic threat of family household, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, agency assist on probation violation was reported at 2:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Turner Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:13 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Avenue C.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Open container was reported at 1:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for tampering/fabricating evidence was reported at 3:13 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:03 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Theft of service was reported at 2:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Third Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:42 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest for interfering with public duties, resisting arrest/search/transport was reported at 4:44 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10:07 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for no drivers license, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, agency assist was reported at 8:11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for warrants was reported at 4:34 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for deadly conduct was reported at 1:34 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 4:44 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Kathey Road.
An arrest for failure to appear, public intoxication was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Gasisco Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication (minor) was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An agency assist was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday in the 8:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fox Trail.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:53 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.
A grass fire was reported at 3:41 p.m. Sunday on Hollywood Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:26 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:01 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Mclean Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.