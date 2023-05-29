Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Bunny Trail.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 1;55 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Windcrest Drive.
- Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 6:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10;30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
- Disorderly conduct affray was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Green Avenue.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Fifth Street.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Charolais Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10;30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Abigail Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
COPPERAS COVE
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
- Curfew violation was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An accident was reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Herford Drive.
- A suspicious person was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Avenue North.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Driving while license is invalid without insurance was reported at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was reported at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Casbeer Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
