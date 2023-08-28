Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a firearm was reported at midnight Sunday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1, under 1 gram, reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South W. S Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Mary Jane Drive and Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Carter Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1, 1-4 grams, was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Monroe Loop.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 6:11 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Harriet Tubman Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of East A Avenue and North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A pedestrian walking on roadway, not facing traffic was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East C Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 2, was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 12th Street.
A theft, shoplifting, was reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Obstruction or retaliation was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
An attended death was reported at 7:59 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 8:17 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for criminal mischief, assault, family violence, public intoxication was reported at 8:43 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An assault by threat was reported at noon Friday in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Montell Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 2:24 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest for continuous violence against family member, terroristic threat to the household, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, over 4 ounces under 5 pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
An arrest on warrant for theft was reported at 5:34 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Big Divide Road.
A theft was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit card abuse, theft was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:37 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Carpenter Street.
Injury to a child or disabled person with the intent to do bodily injury, abandon/endanger a child, imminent danger of bodily injury, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury, assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:31 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Avenue F.
Reckless driving was reported at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 1200 block of Bluff Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Agency assist was reported at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Farm to Market Road 2808.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 3:02 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2:51 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Del Mar Circle.
Theft of a vehicle, duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 8:14 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:14 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Nauert Street.
A welfare check was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
A welfare check was reported at 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for public nuisance, illegal accumulation of refuse was reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday 3000 block of Community Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Diana Loop.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:18 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Cortona Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:03 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Cortona Street.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants was reported at 11:49 Saturday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, speeding, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Travis Lane.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for no drivers license was reported at 3:48 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
An arrest for criminal mischief, criminal trespassing was reported at 8:16 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Two arrests for fraud, destroying property was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Willis Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance warrant, group 1, less than 1 gram, was reported at 3:56 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for assault, family violence, was reported at 7:48 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 3:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
An accident was reported at 5:33 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
An arrest on warrants for failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information, theft of property $100-$750, evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
