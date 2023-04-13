Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2300 block of Davis Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Leifester Circle and South Fort Hood Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Alamocitos Creek Dr.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Alexander Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 18th Street and Parmer Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Dimple Street and Safady Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of West Elms Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Nancy Jane Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Paula Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Bluestem Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
A fleet accident was reported at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Park Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Two reports of sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assisted arrest for indecent assault was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault, criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Paula Street.
A welfare check, found property was reported at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Found property was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
A theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dove Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Vernice Drive.
Indecency with a child was reported at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
An agency assisted arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assisted arrest for outstanding warrant was reported at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest for theft was reported at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for assault was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Ute Trail.
An indecent assault was reported at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
An assault was reported at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of East Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
