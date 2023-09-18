Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4200 block of Capri Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Doraine Court.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 12:24 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Avenue G and South 28th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Snowy River Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:12 a.m. Sunday in the area of Rancier Avenue and W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Mohawk Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:17 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Woodrow Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:58 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:03 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hemlock Drive and Larkspur Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the area of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Toledo Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Violet Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monte Carlo Lane.
An assault was reported at 4:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Lance Loop.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Stallion Drive.
An assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Valentine Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:54 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, safekeeping was reported at 1:17 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
An attended death was reported at 6:25 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 10:16 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Starlight Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Summers Road.
A theft, under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An assault was reported at 12:48 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for burglary of a building, warrants for no drivers license, driving with invalid license, expired registration, obstructed view through windshield, possession of drug paraphernalia, was reported at 1:19 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 1:53 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Harassment was reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
An aggravated assault, abandonment/endangering a child, burglary of a habitation, terroristic threat was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. Friday in the intersection of West Avenue D and South First Street.
Found property was reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:41 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An open container was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, third or more incident, was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 2:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Abby Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 6:32 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
A threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Patricia Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:27 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
A theft was reported at 3:32 p.m. Saturday in the in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:19 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bowen Avenue.
An assault, family violence, emergency medical detention, welfare check, was reported at 7:06 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Del Mar Drive.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 7:33 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault, family violence, criminal mischief, was reported at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
A theft was reported at 9:26 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, was reported at 10:02 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Reagan Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:41 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest on warrants for criminal mischief, public intoxication, was reported at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:21 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 9:19 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft of property was reported at 10:53 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft with previous convictions was reported at 3:08 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Aylesbury Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 40 block of Locust Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Sixth Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Lost property was reported at 8:41 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Travis Lane.
Property theft, between $100 and $750, was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Preswick Drive.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates, was reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 9:36 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Pan American Drive.
A theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:11 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 5:28 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An assault was reported at 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
Two arrests for theft were reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, subsequent, evading arrest, resisting arrest was reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for felony possession of a firearm, evading arrest was reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, between 1 and 4 grams, was reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 2:52 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Wampum Drive.
An arrest for burglary of habitation, violation of a bond/protective order was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Bobwhite Lane.
Criminal mischief, between $2,500 and $30,000, was reported at 4:24 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Tomahawk Drive.
Criminal mischief, between $25,00 and $30,000, was reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Tomahawk Drive.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for speeding, failure to appear was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:13 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Ridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Loud music was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
The local thieves are angry, hungry, and thirsty.
....
Citizens stay alert, lest they'll be targeting you soon!
...
If you desire to keep your stuff, keep your stuff is a SAFE, SECRET place known ONLY to you.
...
Don't wear sparkly jewelry and baubles as you foolishly stroll the MEAN streets of KILLTOWN!!!!
...
[ohmy][crying][scared][ohmy][sneaky][huh][yawn][unsure]
