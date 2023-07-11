Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Monday in the 6600 block of Mustang Creek Road
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Monday in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of 18th Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of August Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm toward a habitation/building/person was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Tidal Wave Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the area of 14th Street and Parmer Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:04 a.m Monday in the 1200 block of Cedar Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, under 1 gram, was reported at 9:11 a.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Stratford Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Elms Road.
Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:38 p.m. Monday in the area of North 20th Street and Parmer Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 20th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Alta Mira Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Kenyon Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 9:51 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 10:28 p.m. Monday in the area of North 10th Street and Parmer Avenue.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Failure to identify, curfew violation was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday in the 40 block of Karen Sue Circle.
A vehicle theft was reported at 5:11 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 6:23 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle, credit card abuse was reported at 6:55 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft of a vehicle, credit card abuse was reported at 6:32 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
Illegal dumping was reported at 8:27 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Justice Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:19 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Two thefts, under $100 was reported at 3:57 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
An arrest on warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:32 p.m.. Monday in the 40 block of Karen Sue Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
An accident was reported at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
An open container was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:57 p.m. Monday in the intersection of South Main Street and Robertson Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10:03 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident, safe keeping was reported at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reported no misdemeanor activity for Monday.
LAMPASAS
An assault by threat was reported at 11:39 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Shots fired was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:08 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
