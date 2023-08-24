Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of 38th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Stealth Lane.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Edgefield Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 14th Street and Harbour Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Elms Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance, group 1, under 1 gram, was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Greenlee Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Bryce Avenue and Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An emergency medical detention was reported at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Clara Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, criminal mischief was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
A burglary of habitation with the intent to commit other felony was reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
A theft was reported at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Georgetown Road.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 7 block of Locust Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
An accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South First Street.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Park Avenue.
A theft was reported at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hogan Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of a credit/debit card was reported at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest on outstanding warrants for animal violations, failure to prove microchipping, failure to vaccinate, noisy animals or fowl was reported at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for traffic violations, failure to appear, no drivers license, speeding was reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Forgery was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
A disturbance was reported was reported at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
