Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:29 a.m. Friday in the area of Westwood Drive and Willow Springs Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of San Antonio Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Harbour Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:28 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Browning Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:17 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
A forgery was reported at 4:19 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Willow Springs Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Westover Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:05 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:54 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 10:47 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
Fraud reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Willis Street.
An accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:39 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 7:46 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
