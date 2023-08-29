Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving with illegal drivers license was reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Expired license plates were reported at 12:03 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of 38th Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday in the area of East Elms Road and Levy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Lowes Boulevard and Weldon Way.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:41 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Westcliff Road.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West D Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Holster Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Vardeman Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East G. Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for theft, safekeeping, was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hobby Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hobby Road.
An agency assist arrest on warrants for motion to revoke, possession of a controlled substance, group 1, 1 to 4 grams, was reported at 6:16 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
An arrest on warrant for criminal mischief was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 8:08 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9:19 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Golf Course Road.
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:48 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mike Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bluebird Trail.
Disorderly conduct, fighting, was reported at 12:15 P.M. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct, fighting, was reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:03 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest on warrant for theft of property was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist arrest for assault was reported at 12:32 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Jorgette Drive.
A forgery of a government document was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:26 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:51 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:34 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Found property was reported at 10:13 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Found property was reported at 10:36 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, group 2, less than 1 gram, was reported at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
A theft was reported at 5:19 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
