Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday in the area of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Black Orchid Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Malibu Lane.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 2:28 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Juniper Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:06 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
A welfare check was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Miles Street.
A theft was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 30 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 12:09 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An attempted suicide was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:59 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
An accident was reported at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of U.S, Highway 190 bypass.
A welfare check was reported at 8:26 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Little Street.
Two assaults causing bodily injury, family violence were reported at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal trespassing, criminal mischief was reported at 12:41 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, welfare check was reported at 9:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
72-hour parking violation was reported at 10:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fallcreek Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:41 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident involving injuries was reported at 12:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An assault, family violence was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Mike Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Saddle Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery was reported at midnight Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Credit/debit card abuse, elderly abuse was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault/sexual assault was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Boulder Run Road.
A theft was reported at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9:51 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Rocky Hill Road.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for theft, failure to appear was reported at 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Oak Hill Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 4:08 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lottie Lane.
An arrest for marijuana possession, under 2 ounces was reported at 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Money laundering was reported at 3:13 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:21 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:43 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:37 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
