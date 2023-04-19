Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1700 block of Godman Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of County Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Gilmer Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10;51 a.m. Tuesday in the area of John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10;55 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Alexander Street and Greenwood Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at noon Tuesday in the 800 block of Adela Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Tuesday in the 5700 block of Allstar Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Adela Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bremser Avenue and Dimple Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Illinois Avenue and Phoenix Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 4;15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Charles Goodnight Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
An assault of a family member was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Chippendale Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Michele Drive.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for furnishing alcohol to a minor, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for theft was reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration was reported at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cowboy Drive.
An assault of a family member, family violence was reported at 6:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Interference with child custody was reported at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
Disorderly conduct, language was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 4;22 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North First Street and West Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5;12 p.m. in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 5;23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Cummings Avenue.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention with previous conviction was reported at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of controlled substance was reported at 11;34 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A robbery was reported at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Ute Trail.
Theft of property was reported at 11;17 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of property was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault of emergency medical personnel providing service was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, disorderly conduct, discharge/display of a firearm was reported at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
LAMPASAS
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South U.S. Highway.
A disturbance was reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Walnut Street and North Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.