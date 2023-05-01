Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:19 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of 10th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Gus Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 1300 block of Arkansas Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:42 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Alicante Court.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A homicide was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Deek Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Lava Lane.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Goodnight Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday in the area of Charisse Street and Zephyr Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An open container was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for failure to maintain insurance, expired vehicle registration, agency assist on surety to surrender for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:03 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:02 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business highway 190.
A theft was reported at 9:37 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Wind Ridge Drive.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 10:23 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
Agency assist was reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forced entry was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An arrest for continuous violence against family, unlawful restraint was reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 2:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North First Street.
A welfare check was reported at 7:56 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Appaloosa Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Duty on striking was reported at 11:57 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:32 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest for no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 9:57 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An arrest for assault, family violence, agency assist for falsifying a drug test was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Horseshoe Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Horseshoe Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 2:05 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Veterans Avenue and South 19th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:39 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 4:44 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Indecency with a child, assault causing bodily injury, family violence, interference with an emergency request for assistance, indecent assault was reported at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 6:59 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
A sexual assault, indecency with a child was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist arrest for theft of property was reported at 9:01 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:39 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Vernice Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 3:32 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespassing, giving a false report to a police officer was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Farm to Market Road 2657.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:58 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Business 190.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
A terroristic threat, deadly conduct was reported at 2:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
Safekeeping was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft with previous convictions, arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for theft was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Vernice Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Barber Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Ewell Court.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist was reported at 8:13 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Thunderbird Drive.
An assault with intent to cause bodily injury was reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A runaway was reported at 6:49 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
An information only report about a handgun theft was reported at 7:24 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrant was reported at 8:21 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, no drivers license, speeding, failure to appear was reported at 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Huey Drive.
An arrest on outstanding warrants, failure to provide financial responsibility, expired license plates, illegally passing a vehicle on the right, failure to appear was reported at 6:02 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for violation of a protective order was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrant was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Mustang Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:17 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 4:23 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 6:32 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Citation Loop.
An agency assist was reported at 8:09 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Shots fired, arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana possession over 4 ounces was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:01 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:26 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Howe Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:02 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 5:09 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday on East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
