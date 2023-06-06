Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Sandstone Drive.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 12:54 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 1:09 a.m. Monday in 18th Street.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday in Jennifer Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 3:18 a.m. Monday in Roundrock Drive.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South WS Young Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North 8th Street.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Redondo Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday in East Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday in East Rancier Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor from building was reported at 1:51 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Leather Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:44 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Walking in roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 5:53 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Traverse Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapon was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in Grider Circle.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 6:19 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Traverse Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:46 p.m. Monday in East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of John David Drive.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:25 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 2:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:47 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
Welfare was reported at 1:08 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Bee Creek Loop.
Terroristic Threat of household was reported at 1:43 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
Sex offenders duty to register was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
72 hour parking was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Robert Avenue.
Accident was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of US Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft of property was reported at 1:27 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Arrest assisting other agency was reported at 9:57 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Indian Trail Drive.
City warrants was reported at 10:51 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday in Hollywood Drive.
Harassment was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:42 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue East.
Theft was reported at 9;43 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
