Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Paula Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Elms Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:08 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of John Chisholm Loop.
Public lewdness was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Raymond Street.
A theft, misdemeanor was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Westcliff Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:11 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the area of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft, misdemeanor from building was reported at 3:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Black Orchid Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Barbara Lane.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Landri Lane and West Elms Road.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the area of Odom Drive and South 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 5:14 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:32 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest on warrant for harassment was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 1:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 2:23 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
