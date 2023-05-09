Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Crime statistics were not available from the Killeen Police Department for Monday.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, a welfare check was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An attempted suicide was reported at 1:27 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 4:13 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
A general information report was made at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Terry Drive and Ashley Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 10:04 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Debit card abuse was reported at 12:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest for assault on a public servant, criminal trespassing was reported at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for assault on a family member was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An assault on a family member, unlawful restraint was reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:44 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
A welfare check, found property was reported at 9:53 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Town Square.
A welfare check was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:42 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
A theft was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Silver Creek Drive.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 8:17 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:08 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Taylor Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:11 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:52 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
An arrest for assault by threat was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue D.
