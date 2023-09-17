Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at midnight Saturday in the 4600 block of Ledgestone Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Schwald Road.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Hoover Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of John David Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:38 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Elms Road and Cunningham Road.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cody Poe Road and Edgefield Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Drive.
An assault on a family member was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Sandstone Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive.
An assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
An assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 5:02 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:48 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:57 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Summer Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:56 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:43 p.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.