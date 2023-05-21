Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:29 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Henderson Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Old Florence Road.
Duty to stop and give information and render aid was reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 4:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Sprott Avenue and North Gray Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:38 a.m. Saturday in the area of 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Golden Gate Drive.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:41 p.m, Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Theft of service was reported at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.’
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
An assault by contact was reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Ray Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of Conder Street and Zephyr Road.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:38 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Northington Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:07 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A fire was reported at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge.
Fireworks were reported at 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:03 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
