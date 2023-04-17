Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 5000 block of Saddle Ridge Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 5200 block of Western Swing Court.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Root Avenue.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:33 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Foxglove Lane.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Montague County Drive.
- A theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane.
- Driving with illegal license was reported at 2:48 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Basset Drive and Saddle Drive.
- Shots fired, deadly conduct was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Perseus Drive.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive.
- Disorderly conduct affray was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Little Nolan Road.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Hallmark Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Bald Eagle Court.
- COPPERAS COVE
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:03 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 2:27 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- A welfare check was reported at 9:24 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- Two reports of assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:57 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10:39 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest on warrants for expired motor vehicle inspection, failure to yield right of way was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An indecent assault was reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Safekeeping was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of East Business highway 190.
- An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway.
- Safekeeping was reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lindsey Drive.
- An arrest for terroristic threat of a family member, public intoxication was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lindsey Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Terry Drive.
- An agency assist arrest for assault of a family member was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Found property was reported at 10:17 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 10:33 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
- An agency assist arrest for driving with invalid license and previous convictions was reported at 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Rodney Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 1:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 6:35 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- A fleet accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
- Found property was reported at 9:09 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- A terroristic threat causing fear and imminent serious bodily injury was reported at 12:27 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 1:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Hughes Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 2:07 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:49 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Casa Drive.
- A noise ordinance violation was reported at 3:04 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Creek Street.
- Found property was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South 23rd Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, welfare check was reported at 8:54 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
- An assault of a pregnant person, assault of a family member was reported at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- An accident, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Henry Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Ogletree Pass.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- A runaway was reported at 8:21 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Natchez Trail.
- A runaway was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lobo Trail.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:51 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Daisy Drive.
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and outstanding municipal warrants was reported at 12:53 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 12:44 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:02 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest for outstanding warrants for no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, motor vehicle inspection violation, assault was reported at 3:53 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Drawbridge Drive.
- A forgery was reported at 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft of property was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An agency assist warrant arrest was reported at 9:58 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Shawnee Trail.
- An arrest on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, driving with invalid license was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:39 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
- An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Jeff Gordon Drive.
- An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
- An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- LAMPASAS
- Harassment was reported at 9:46 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 9:58 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Fifth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:24 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Nix Road.
- Harassment was reported at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
- Shots fired was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 6:43 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday on Del Norte Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
