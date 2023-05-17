Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 4:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Viewcrest Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Tallwood Drive and Westwood Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Meadow Drive.
A theft, shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Heather Lane.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Stallion Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Constellation Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, open container was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
An arrest for failure to comply with registration requirements violation after failure to move was reported at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
An agency assisted arrest was reported at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Guy Circle.
A runaway return was reported at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Jeffrey Lane.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Dalton Street.
Failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle was reported at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Ashley Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture/landscaping was reported at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Sherry Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Highway Avenue and South Seventh Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A computer security breach was reported at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 30 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
An accident was reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North Main Street and East Washington Avenue.
A theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Castroville Trail.
An arrest for Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest for burglary of a building was reported at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Bufflehead Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear/theft was reported at 5:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest/search/transport was reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mohican Trail.
A runaway was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A burglary of habitation was reported at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss.
A theft was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Western Street.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of driver’s licence restriction, failure to yield right of way was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday on Park Lane.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Bridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.