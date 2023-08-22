Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:29 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East G Avenue.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Mustang Creek Road.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Pilar Spur.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Poage Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Poage Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:17 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Tom Lockett Drive and West Elms Road.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lydia Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Powder River Drive.
An assault was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Florence Road and Lowes Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Stewart Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest on warrant for possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, group 1, under 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
An accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Town Square.
A theft was reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Patriot Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, group 2 under 1 gram, was reported at 3:23 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest on warrant for failure to comply with registration requirements, violation after failure to move was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for theft with previous conviction was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Two arrests for aggravated robbery were reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication, failure to get a Texas license after 90 days, failure to control speed, speeding in a school zone, expired motor vehicle inspection, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration was reported at 11:12 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for criminal trespassing and multiple warrants for failure to appear, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:53 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harassment was reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing and evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:33 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:37 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, previous conviction was reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Brook Street.
An arrest on warrants for permitting an unauthorized person to drive, disorderly conduct, fighting in public, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, driving with invalid license, failure to appear was reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
