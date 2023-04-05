Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of John Helen Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Blair Street.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Florence Road.
Terroristic threat was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North College Street and West Sprott Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North 42nd Street.
Theft of service was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Elkins Circle.
An assault by contact was reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Trailboss Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
An assault was reported at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An assault on a family/household member was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for interference with child custody was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for indecency with a child was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Nauert Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An indecent assault was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An agency assist for affidavit of surety to surrender principal, failure to identify was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A runaway was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A runaway was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding municipal warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for theft, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 40 block of West Sixth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
A theft was reported at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Stanley Street.
A theft was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.